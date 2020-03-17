Appalachian Wireless changes hours to accommodate the elderly

Appalachian Wireless announced that beginning March 18th they would be modifying their store hours amid growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Appalachian Wireless stores will now be open from 11 a.m. to noon exclusively to customers aged 60 or older as well as and other vulnerable individuals and from noon until 6 p.m. for all other customers.

The store will be open Monday through Friday and closed on weekends.

They also encouraged people to limit store visits as much as possible and to try and resolve issues inline or over telephone. Additionally, Appalachian Wireless will be sanitizing their stores multiple times daily.

Furthermore, the company is joining other carriers nationwide in adopting the "Keep Americans Connected Pledge".

For a period of 60 days as of March 13th, the company will waive all late fees that involve economic circumstances related to COVID-19 and will not terminate customers who are unable to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.