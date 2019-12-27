Appalachian Wireless Arena prepares for Tyler Childers

Workers at the Appalachian Wireless Arena have been wrapping the finishing touches for Friday night's Tyler Childers concert.

The concert, one of three shows the Eastern Kentucky native is headlining in Pikeville, is expected to host a full house.

Senior Marketing Director Josh Kesler said the city will likely see an increase in traffic and concert-goers should be cautious. He also urges people to remember the arena's prohibited items list, saying they should be careful what they try to bring into the arena.

"Including pocket knives. Take those back to your vehicle. Leave those in your vehicle before you come and enter the arena. We encourage that. Please make this easy," Kesler said. "Easy inside of the arena makes it easy for everyone else. And you get to enjoy all of Tyler Childers' performances and the opening acts."

Friday night's show kicks off at 8. Childers will return to the arena Saturday and Tuesday. Both of those shows are set for 8 p.m. and Kesler said there are still a few single-seat tickets up for grabs. Tickets are available on TicketMaster.com or at the Community Trust Box Office.