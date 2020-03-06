Appalachian Wireless Arena announces two August shows

The Appalachian Wireless Arena announced two shows this week that will bring a little variety to the stage in August.

Poison will headline at the arena August 8, bringing some rock music to fans across the region. Tickets for the show are now on sale, starting at $35.

Less than a week later, on August 14, country music singer Toby Keith will hit the stage. Those tickets will go on sale Friday, March 13. Marketing Director Josh Kesler said the Toby Keith experience will offer a VIP the package that allows concert-goers to sit on stage at a bar type area during the concert.

He says the slew of announcements and the different genres that play, or just part of the arena’s mission to provide entertainment for everyone in the area.

"A total variety here. You've got rock and you've got country. So, if you say there's nothing to do in Eastern Kentucky, look at AppalachianWirelessArena.com," Kesler said. "Look at the events. Over 14 different events out right now."

For tickets or more information, visit AppalachianWirelessArena.com.