Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center celebrates 'Ohana at annual Banquet for Life

The Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center hosted its 7th annual Banquet for Life Thursday, bringing the community together with one message: 'Ohana.

"'Ohana, which means family, which means no one is forgotten or left behind," said Executive Director Kay Hammonds.

The luau-themed event included live music, a silent auction, and a live auction. According to Hammonds, this year's event is the largest in the history of APCC's banquets.

She said that growth is due to the "incredible" community support the center has garnered over the years.

"When we first started the pregnancy center, we had no idea that we would be serving this any people," said Hammonds. "But God's got his hands on the pregnancy center. He has just blessed us and we're just loving every minute of it."