Appalachia creating hope at third annual Substance Use Disorder Education event

Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR), Operation UNITE and the University of Pikeville hosted the third annual Health Provider Substance Use Disorder Education event Monday, inviting health professionals and medical students together to hear from people who are working in the community to battle the opioid epidemic.

With discussions from researchers, healthcare workers, and state leaders, as well as educational resources and NARCAN training, the event served as a way to show the options and obstacles present across the region when dealing with addiction recovery.

"Our whole mission is to help those in our area - in Eastern Kentucky - those who have been impacted adversely," said Operation UNITE President and CEO Nancy Hale. "And that can be the person who is in the throes of substance-use disorder, as well as their families and their communities."

According to research by the NORC Walsh Center for Rural Health Analysis, events like this could be contributing to a decline in the number of overdose deaths seen in Eastern Kentucky.

"Unexpectedly, we found really steep declines in overdose mortality in Eastern Kentucky," said Co-Director Michael Meit.

The research, commissioned by the Appalachian Regional Commission, found the top 10 counties in the United States that showed the steepest decline in overdose deaths. Eight of those counties are in Eastern Kentucky.

"We're currently doing a research study to understand those contributing factors," said Meit.

He said Kentucky offers longterm treatment funding that is unavailable in other states, has primary prevention and harm reduction programs, and has a lot of "unique" ways to address situations.

He also said one of the contributing factors is a shift from opioids to methamphetamine.

"It tends to be a drug that people are less likely to overdose on, but that does mean that there are other social and health consequences that may emerge as a result of that," Meit said.

But, he said, the teamwork and growth across the region is likely a direct factor in the changing data.

"People often think about rural communities as places with these really significant challenges. And there are challenges. But, in rural communities, people also come together to solve those problems," Meit said. "There's a lot of social connectedness. There's a lot of faith and innovation that happens when people try to solve problems on their own."

He said Eastern Kentucky may be onto something that would be worth bottling and sharing with the rest of the world in order to see a change in the numbers across the board and save the lives of those in need.

Which, according to Hale, is the reason for the event and the organizations involved.

"Bringing a change. We're creating hope," she said. "So it's very important for us to share these resources and to be involved in our communities."