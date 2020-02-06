Appalachia Fire Dept.: Voluntary evacuations underway in Appalachia area due to flooding

WJHL reports that voluntary evacuations are underway in the Appalachia area, according to the Appalachia Fire Department.

According to the Appalachia Fire Department, the gym at Appalachia High School is open as a shelter for those who need to relocate.

People living near streams are advised to make plans to evacuate, and firefighters say the South Fork Powell River is flowing at a much higher rate than normal.

People are advised to bring any medication they may need, as well as any pets. However, if people are not able to bring pets, they are asked to contact the department immediately at 276-328-3756 so they may retrieve the pets.