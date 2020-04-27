Apartment building fire leaves families homeless in Martin County

An apartment building fire in Martin County Monday morning left several families homeless.

Martin County Sheriff John Kirk tells WYMT the fire happened at the old Rainbow Inn on old Route 3.

Kirk said the motel was converted into apartments around 20 years ago.

He said everyone made it out safe, but the building is a loss.

Kirk said those families are now homeless.

The road is blocked right now.

Inez Volunteer Fire Department has the fire contained.

Warfield Volunteer Fire and Rescue, along with Lowmansville Volunteer Fire Department, are assisting Inez.