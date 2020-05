Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky in Hazard is open for antibody testing.

The testing center will be open seven days a week, and the schedule goes as follows:

Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m., with the exception of Memorial Day. Monday May 25, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

You can call the Center at 606-439-1300 to schedule an appointment or with any questions.