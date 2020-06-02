Another warm day Wednesday, scattered storms return Thursday

The heat and humidity will continue to crank up heading into the rest of the week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 60s. Enjoy the day today because by tomorrow evening we'll start to bring back scattered showers and storms.

We should remain dry throughout most of the day Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s once again with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. A few scattered showers and storms are possible later Wednesday night into Thursday.

Extended Forecast

The best chance for scattered showers and storms will be Thursday and Friday. Highs will dip down into the lower 80s with that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Right now we are in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Thursday. Some of the storms in the heat of the day could be on the stronger side. That is something we'll keep an eye on.

We'll continue to see scattered storms into your Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. I think we'll start to dry out Saturday night into Sunday. Drier conditions return Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

Mid to upper 80s return for the new week. It looks like we'll start the week off on a drier note as well.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noel