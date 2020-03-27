Another warm day Saturday, showers and storms later Saturday night

It was another warm and nice day here in the mountains and that will continue for most of the day tomorrow! For tonight, overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The Weekend

We will start the weekend off with highs in the lower 80s and sunshine!! We will see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day Saturday with mostly dry conditions. We could see a stray rain chance here or there, but we should stay dry throughout the day.

Now late Saturday night into Sunday morning we will have to keep a close eye on. A line of showers and storms will move in as a cold front moves into the mountains. We will see pockets of heavy rain and winds gusting up to 30 mph. Most of our area is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather while just a sliver of our far western counties are under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are our main concern as of now. This system will hit around 11 p.m. Saturday night and continue into the early morning hours Sunday. Make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings overnight Saturday into Sunday.

By later Sunday morning, most of the showers will get out of here and we will start to see those skies clear out by the afternoon hours. Highs will get into the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. It'll should be nicer by the afternoon to get out and enjoy the nice day!

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns Monday with highs in the mid-60s.

We will cool off a little bit Tuesday and Wednesday as our next system moves into the mountains. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 50s with soggy conditions Tuesday. We'll hang onto a few showers Wednesday morning, but we'll start to clear out and dry out throughout the day.

By Thursday and Friday of next week, we will see highs get back into the 60s with sunshine! April is almost here!

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël