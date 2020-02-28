Another round of snow tonight, cold start to the weekend

Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as another round of snow moves in tonight.

Tonight

The Winter Weather Advisory was extended into most of our counties in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee until Saturday morning.

Another round of snow will move in later tonight. Our western counties will start to see snow falling again around 9-10 p.m. Most of the snow showers will be out of here by Saturday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s. If you are heading home from a basketball game tonight or if you have to head out early Saturday morning just take it easy and remember bridges and overpasses freeze first.

Another 0.5-1" is likely for the higher elevations. Most of us will be looking at another light dusting.

The Weekend

Flurries continue early Saturday morning, but we clear out quickly with highs only getting near 40°. Clear skies continue Saturday night with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s.

Temperatures warm up very quickly Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We'll start the day off with sunshine but clouds and rain chances move back in late Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

Highs remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s throughout the first few days of March. Scattered rain chances return Monday and it looks like soggy conditions continue through Wednesday.

Models are hinting at high rainfall amounts next week so we could see local high water issues. This is something we will keep an eye on closely. There is still time for this forecast to change.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël