Another mild day ahead, warm trend continues into the weekend

As we enter the final days of the year, the forecast continues to stay above average, temperature-wise.

Photo Credit: Pam Brown Hoskins

Today and Tonight

It should be a fairly mild day, especially for this time of the year. Look for a chilly morning in spots, but sunshine mixed with clouds is again the name of the game today. Daytime highs should climb into the low to mid-60s.

Tonight, clouds start to increase, but we should stay dry. Lows will drop into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Friday looks to be mainly cloudy at this point. I can't rule out the chance for a stray shower, but I think most of us will stay dry. Those clouds and stray chances continue into Friday night. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s before falling into the mid-40s.

The weekend is a tale of two skies. Saturday looks to be the better day of the two with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances pick up Saturday night and will be around all through Sunday.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s both days, but the cold front that's bringing the rain on Sunday will knock our temperatures out of their above-average range back closer to normal as we head toward the end of 2019 next Tuesday.

With the exception of New Year's Eve, which looks dry, there are rain chances for the last Monday of the year all the way into the first days of 2020.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.