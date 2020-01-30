Could the passage of sports wagering bring Eastern Kentucky closer to a resort and casino?

Tuesday night Governor Beshear presented his two-year budget and it included sports wagering.

In the small town of Jenkins, a plan is underway for a project that, should it be greenlit, could bring in an estimated $300,000,000 in tax revenue.

"We're trying to get developed, what we really feel is going to help develop Eastern Kentucky," said Jason Griffith, co-owner of Raven Rock Resort and Casino.

While the bill Governor Beshear presented to the House and Senate faces an uphill battle, organizers are hopeful it can happen.

"We're not asking for a handout. We're just asking that the government stay out a little bit and let us develop this," said Griffith.

Next door in Virginia a casino was proposed in Bristol.

"For us here in Eastern Kentucky, we're saying while they can do it in a much more conservative area, we certainly can do it here. Let the people vote," said Griffith.

The vote would be for a constitutional amendment that would open up Kentucky to the full world of gaming, a vote the Raven Rock group feels confident about.