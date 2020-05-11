Another chilly night, few rain chances return

The cooler trend continues for a little bit with a few more scattered rain chances for the rest of the week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Most of our region is under a Frost Advisory tonight until 9 a.m. tomorrow morning. Four of our counties Lawrence, Buchanan and Dickenson County, Virginia and Wayne County, West Virginia are under a Freeze Warning for the same time frame. It'll be another chilly night as temperatures drop into the mid-30s with some areas dropping into the lower 30s. Clouds will increase tonight as well.

The cooler trend continues Tuesday with highs getting into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. We could see a few scattered rain chances later Tuesday night into Wednesday as more rain looks to move in Wednesday.

Extended Forecast

Highs will remain near 60 Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain chances. Overnight lows look to stay pretty warm with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Thursday is when we see those temperatures rebound back to normal. Highs are expected to get into the upper 70s to lower 80s and stay that way into the weekend. We will continue to see those. There is not a super soggy day in the 7-day forecast as of now. We will continue to watch that trend over the next few days.

