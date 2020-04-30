Animal shelters increase in adoption despite testing of COVID-19 on pets

With recent testing of COVID-19 on animals some may become weary of adopting pets.

Since the coronavirus began, the Kentucky River Animal Shelter has had to make adjustments.

"Of course we had to close down," said Allison Mullins, manager of the shelter.

Only taking emergency and medical cases, which spiked since pet owners are spending more time at home. Pet owners, able to give more attention to their furry friends.

"Where people are home now they are taking care of them," Mullins said.

Leading to a decrease in stray animals being brought to the shelter and an increase in adoptions, despite the increase in testing pets for COVID-19.

"And I've got like twenty adoption applications for puppies which never happens."

What happens after the state begins to reopen? Pet owners new and old returning to work, leaving their pets at home.

"Definitely suggest putting your dogs on a schedule like to go potty just as if you were at work, so they will be used to it," Mullins said. Fearful that newer animals such as puppies will be fearful.

"They will have separation anxiety."

Since being born during COVID-19, they have always had someone by their side, and will need you more than ever.

Mullins says no animals at the shelter have COVID-19, they are healthy and waiting to be adopted. You can call 606-439-4064 to make an appointment.