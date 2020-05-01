Amy McGrath pledges donations to local food banks, organizations

U.S. Senate candidate and retired Marine Lt. Col. Amy McGrath has pledged funding to local food banks and initiatives in our region.

The funding is part of McGrath's "Commonwealth, Common Health" initiative.

$3,000 will go to the Thankful Hearts Food Pantry, which serves people in Floyd and Pike County.

Teresa Scott, the director of Thankful Hearts, told WYMT "the donation is a blessing to them."

Another $2,000 will go to the East Kentucky Dream Center in Pikeville which helps those in need living in Johnson, Martin, Floyd, Pike and Letcher counties.