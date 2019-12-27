Amy McGrath files to challenge Mitch McConnell in Senate race

Democrat Amy McGrath has officially filed to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky.

Next year's Senate race looms as a bruising, big-spending campaign. McGrath said Friday that her party's victory in the Kentucky governor's race has given momentum to her own bid to unseat a Republican incumbent.

In an interview with The Associated Press, McGrath touted her positions on health care and jobs. Those are the same issues that Andy Beshear highlighted in ousting GOP incumbent Matt Bevin in last month's election for governor.

Democrat Mike Broihier also filed for the Senate race Friday. They join a crowded field of candidates.

