A Kentucky Democrat is weighing in on the 2020 Presidential elections.

U.S. Senate candidate and former marine combat pilot Amy McGrath is endorsing Joe Biden for President.

Biden campaigned in Kentucky for McGrath in 2018 in her unsuccessful race for a U.S. House seat.

She said the former vice president can "return honor and integrity to the Oval Office."

McGrath hopes to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November.