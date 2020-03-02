Amy Klobuchar ending her Democratic presidential campaign

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Amy Klobuchar has suspended her presidential campaign as the Democratic Party’s moderate wing coalesces further behind Joe Biden.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Party's Blue NC Celebration, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Former Vice President Biden is casting himself as the clear moderate alternative to fiery progressive Bernie Sanders now that other moderates are dropping out.

Former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out Sunday night, but billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg is still in.

Klobuchar endorsed Biden, but Buttigieg hasn’t endorsed anyone yet.

The action comes just a day before Democrats in 14 states go to the polls on “Super Tuesday.”

Klobuchar canceled a rally in her home state after protesters took over the stage shouting for her to drop out of the presidential race.

Klobuchar was scheduled to speak Sunday at St. Louis Park High School ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

But dozens of protesters took the stage chanting “black lives matter” and “Myon.” That’s a reference to a black teen, Myon Burrell, sentenced to life in prison while Klobuchar was the county’s top prosecutor.

An Associated Press investigation questioned Klobuchar’s handling of the 2002 case.

Super Tuesday is the biggest day of the primary calendar.

Fourteen states vote in primaries from the Atlantic to the Pacific, including the two most populous states, California and Texas.

There are some key questions ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

Can Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders put it away? Super Tuesday represents his biggest chance to prove his case.

Does former Vice President Joe Biden emerge as the clear alternative, now that former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar have dropped out?

And does former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s billions in ad spending move votes? It will be his first time on the ballot in the 2020 race.

