Amid coronavirus concerns, flu remains biggest concern in Commonwealth

As the United States works to contain and manage the Wuhan coronavirus, flu season continues to be the biggest problem in much of the country.

The latest Kentucky numbers show nearly 2,000 new cases and 14 deaths in the third week of February alone.

That brings the total number of deaths this flu season up to 80 in the state.

Several Eastern Kentucky counties are still being hit particularly hard by the flu.

Perry and Pike Counties ranked 3rd with 108 and 4th with 90 respectively for confirmed cases during that time, only behind Jefferson and Barren Counties in overall cases, according to the Department of Public Health's Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report.

No Eastern Kentucky county has reported fewer than 25 cases this flu season.