American Electric Power Foundation donates more than 1 million dollars to coronavirus relief efforts

The American Electric Power Foundation announced their plans to donate $60,000 to agencies providing COVID-19 relief efforts in Kentucky Power’s service area.

The gift will be part of an overall $1.5 million coronavirus relief donation from the AEP Foundation.

Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power president and chief operating officer says this is the first time most of their customers have faced such unprecedented challenges.

“With the Foundation’s help, we are proud to be able to address some of the immediate needs our customers and communities in Eastern Kentucky are facing during the coronavirus emergency,” he says

The giving focuses on food banks and feeding centers to maximize the gift.

Organizations receiving special COVID-19 funding include:

-$35,000 will go to God’s Pantry Food Bank, who serves food pantries in portions of eastern Kentucky.

-$5,000 will go to Pike County Senior Citizens Program, who delivers meals to homebound senior citizens in Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Morgan and Magoffin counties.

-$5,000 will go to New Hope Hazard Food Program, who serves Hazard and Perry County with a food pantry five days a week. The organization also cooks and serves meals to the homeless.

Kentucky Power also announced last week it will temporarily suspend disconnects due to non-payment.

Customers with difficulty paying their bill or with questions are asked to contact Kentucky Power at 800-572-1113 or through social media on Facebook.

