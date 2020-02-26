Amber Alert: Search for missing Tenn. toddler Evelyn Boswell moves to N.C.

The Sullivan County sheriff said Wednesday investigators are searching a pond in Wilkes County, N.C. in connection to a missing 15-month-old girl.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said, despite the search of the pond, everyone is hoping and praying to find Evelyn Boswell alive.

He also criticized the child's mother, who he said has changed her story every time police have spoken to her.

The campground where Megan "Maggie" Boswell, Evelyn Boswell's mother, told officials the grandmother had taken the missing child is seasonal and was closed on that date.

The owner of Riverside Campground in Mendota, Va. said the family had never stayed there. According to the owner, most campgrounds in the area are seasonal and only open from April to November.

The sheriff's office has not been at the campgrounds for a search, the owner said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Evelyn was reported missing Feb. 18 but reportedly hadn’t been seen since December. TBI issued an Amber Alert the next day.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office scheduled a news conference at 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to update the public on the search for Evelyn.

Megan Boswell was arrested Tuesday night and charged with false reporting.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says throughout the investigation Megan Boswell gave investigators a number of conflicting statements, some of which were false. She was arrested and booked into the Sullivan County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Angela Boswell, Evelyn's grandmother, was taken into custody last week on theft charges after she was found driving a BMW that had been reported stolen.

Officials asked people to call 1-800-TBI-FIND if they have information about Evelyn’s whereabouts. People also can call 911.

"Here are some more pictures of Evelyn, please share and help me find my baby. She is the sweetest baby you will ever meet and will smile and want to hug you when you see her," Megan Boswell said on Facebook Monday.

