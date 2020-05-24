Alligator found in Kentucky Lake

A Tri-State couple was out on Kentucky Lake when an alligator was found Saturday morning.

Their daughter sent our sister station WFIE photos of the alligator, which looked to be a little more than three feet long.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials say it was possibly hit in the head with a boat propeller and left the water, but it was not alive by the time officers arrived.

It was found in the Kentucky Dam Marina area near the paddle boat area.

In January 2018, an alligator was found near the Cumberland River in Harlan County, Kentucky. It was not alive, and likely died because of the cold.

In 2015, a three food alligator was found living in Skaggs Creek near Barren River Lake.

Kentucky law forbids the transport or possession of an alligator, but people sometimes still try to keep them as pets.