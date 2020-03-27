Allergist explains the difference between COVID-19 and allergy symptoms

Between COVID-19, allergies and the end of flu season, the symptoms of those three can cause some confusion.

Sister station WKYT talked to an allergist to clear the are on what the symptoms mean.

"What we are trying to tell our patients is call our office if we can help reduce confusion, reassure, we are definitely offering telehealth visits to try to minimize the number of patients we see in our office," said Dr. Priya Warrier with Family Allergy and Asthma.

With allergy season in full swing, the number of symptoms can make things confusing.

"Sneezing, itching, watery eyes. Your common allergy symptoms are going to be mainly allergies. It's the fever, which is not a common symptom of allergies, that's a concerning symptom. Fever and shortness of breath are symptoms you should take seriously and speak with your healthcare provider about or see someone about if they are severe," said Dr. Warrier.

Dr. Warrier says to make sure to take care of your allergy symptoms to decrease the confusion.