All ARH facilities stop vistitation, effective immediately

As of Wednesday afternoon, no more visitors are allowed at any ARH facilities.

The only exceptions are for end-of-life cases, one person of the mother's choosing during labor and delivery, and one responsible adult with each pediatric patient. However, no one with a fever greater than 100 degrees will be allowed inside.

Hospital officials said most visitor entrances will be closed and signs will be posted to direct people to the appropriate entrances.

“We appreciate our communities’ understanding as we work to keep this virus away from our most vulnerable populations and the healthcare workers they depend on to care for them,” says ARH Chief Medical Office Maria Braman, MD. “We recognize that these restrictions can be disappointing to our patients and visitors, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. The health and safety of our patients and care team are our top priority during this heightened time of illness.”

Visitors of ARH patients are encouraged to use FaceTime, Skype and phone calls. Staff members will be available to help with this.

A special website and hotline will be active starting Thursday morning. The hotline, 606-439-7100, will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. Click here to see ARH's COVID-19 website.