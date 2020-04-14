Alice Lloyd College still cleaning up after Easter night storm

For many in the Mountains, it was a bizarre weekend.

"It was a very strange Easter. I think it's the first time most of us weren't at church Sunday morning," said Allison Southard.

At Alice Lloyd College, it was no different.

"We heard the wins. the tree started snapping. the power went out," said Southard who is Alice Lloyd College's director of development.

The college was one of the hardest-hit spots in Knott County.

"There are several trees down. we knew one was on a house. On a faculty member's house we knew that a couple were down up on top of the hill," said Southard.

The college is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, around 20 students remain on campus. The reduced student population is helping those who suffered damage.

"Those people who can't stay in their homes right now are staying in our guest houses so we do have somewhere for them to stay," said Southard.

While the campus is out of power, the campus center is opened for those who need it.

"We do have the backup generator so we have heat in this building. I know it is supposed to get cold tonight," said Southard. "we still have the cafeteria up and running thankfully to provide meals for those people who are still on campus on a carryout basis of course. The natural disaster doesn't stop the coronavirus and we absolutely recognize that so we are still practicing social distancing."

