Ag Commissioner Quarles and school districts helping keep students bellies full

School districts are trying to keep kids fed while they are at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

At Roy G. Eversole Elementary it is not your typical lunchtime scene.

Sandra Combs, Superintendent of Hazard Independent Schools, says they bag lunches for kids to receive several ways including bus routes and five bus stop locations.

“At each school, we have a drive-through location that you can pick up lunch and breakfast every day," said Combs. "Last week we had a person that sent a picture of her refrigerator and the only thing it was the food that we give out here at the school. “

Ryan Quarles, Commissioner of Agriculture, stopped by to join the effort and says its imperative kids have full bellies.

“We are all about food. We want to make sure that everyone has access to that especially when you’re learning. When a kid goes home or doesn’t have proper nutrition the last thing on their mind is learning," said Quarles. “This is a lifeline. My hat is off to our food service directors and their staff across all the Kentucky school districts because they are the unsung heroes right now. “

Kids receive two meals breakfast and lunch Monday thru Friday. The district will soon be giving meals for the weekend too.