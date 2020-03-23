After seeing sales stay consistent business does their part to slow the spread

Friday afternoon Southern Blessings in Hazard closed their store to in-store shoppers.

The decision to stop the majority of their business, like it would be for any small business, is difficult.

"This is some of our livelihood, this is some of our employee's livelihood," said Co-Owner Rhonda Brewer.

On Friday, Brewer and her customers saw their sales stay the same, even after Governor Andy Beshear's nightly warnings that Kentuckians need to do their part to slow the spread.

"We kind of noticed that people weren't really abiding by stay at home because our business was still good and it was very hard to close our doors and our business still having an average day," said Brewer. "Out of concern for our customers, our vendors, and our employees we felt like that was the best thing for us to do."

For nearly a year Brewer and her co-owner have been planning to move to online sales, only now that plan has been expedited.

"Were challenged on getting those items on there it's a slow process but like I said we've been working on it for a week and we probably have over 200 items on there already," said Brewer. "Actually it kind of gave us the break to say okay now's the time to do it because we've been wanting to do it for the past year."

Now as their doors stay closed they hope their shift to online not only fills the gap until they can open up to in-person shopping again but adds a new aspect to their business when they do.