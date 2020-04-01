After first positive case, county officials restrict store access to slow the spread

Tuesday evening officials in Perry County announced a 79-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19.

Courtesy: Tony Eversole

In a news conference, Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini announced the county and city were ordering stores to restrict the number of people who come into their stores, limiting it to one adult person per family.

"We are going to sign an executive order saying only one person per family allowed in stores," said Mobelini Tuesday evening.

The order became effective immediately, hoping to limit the crowds at stores on the first of the month.

"We knew that the next couple of weeks are our most critical weeks and we need to put every possible action in place," said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander.

Alexander says there is a KSR statue that gives them the ability to make this decision.

"In a situation like this with the Pandemic that is going on for public health and safety, we can make ordinances that protect our citizens and thats all we're trying to do, protect our citizens at the end of the day," said Alexander.

Officials say so far this is being received well. But, as with anything, there are some who feel this does not, or should not apply to them.

"99 out of 100 people appreciate that we did this. You know there are some people that are going to look for an exemption to anything you know this virus doesn't have an exemption," said Mobelini. "Maybe this is the time for people to take this seriously and we can get through this in three or four weeks."

Hazard police officers were set up outside major stores Wednesday. They were there to help talk with shoppers and answer any questions, or calm any anger that may be coming from the new order.

"So far its worked out really well, I'm really pleased with the atta boys we've received and the turnout we've had," said Tony Eversole the police and fire commissioner.

With this order, police can cite and even arrest those not following it. However, they hope people understand the immensity of the situation and follow the new guidelines set in place.

If you or someone you know cannot, or does not want to get out, they can call 606-436-3171 and they will help set up someone to do the shopping for you.