Advocates rally for school choice bills at Kentucky Capitol

Advocates for school choice met at the Kentucky Capitol Tuesday, pushing for bills that would allow scholarship tax credits.

Parents and advocates said they want educational opportunities and freedom for Kentucky students. If passed, parents say there would be more options for them to send their children to non-public schools.

Parents added they want all children to have the same opportunities and that school choice should be open to all families of all income levels.

"We feel very fortunate to have school choice. As far as where we can choose to live, go to private schools. That is something not everyone has access to. That's really important to us to have her in a classroom with a diverse student body," said Thomas Davis, who was at the rally.

Two current bills, House Bill 350 and Senate Bill 110, both have yet to be heard in the appropriations and revenue committees.