Advocates for Kentucky's crime victims make another push for Marsy's Law

Advocates for Kentucky's crime victims are making another push for Marsy's Law.

Last June, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled the proposed amendment question on the ballot was too vague.

In 2019, Kentucky voters approved the amendment with 63 percent of the vote, but the supreme court's ruling voided the result.

Senator Whitney Westerfield filed a new version of the amendment Thursday.

The amendment that would guarantee rights for crime victims includes an added provision allowing victims to be heard and notified in the consideration of pardons or commutations.