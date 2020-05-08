Online and less than an hour: Advanced Placement exams will be different this year, here's how

Advanced Placement exams will be different this year - students and teachers welcome it

For those not familiar with Advanced Placement, it offers students the chance to take a college-level exam at the end of their class to receive college credit. For example, if a student scores a three, four or five on their AP exam, most colleges view that as obtained college credit.

Put on by the College Board, the same company responsible for the SAT will usually have a rigorous, hours-long exam for students.

The exams begin on May 11 and go through May 22, and this year things are a little different for obvious reasons.

"I think teachers were well prepared for COVID, perhaps more so then some professions, that said, we had a day to completely overhaul education to make it virtual," Luke Glaser said.

Glaser is a Hazard High School AP math and literature teacher. He's worked with having online assignments in the past, but in recent months he has moved his entire curriculum to be essentially digital.

It has not been easy, and sometimes there is an added uncertainty to the work amid everything going on. Thankfully, he adds, the College Board still going through with AP exams eases some of that uncertainty.

"So it has been nice to have one thing that we can focus on with our students and a goal we can still try to achieve," he said.

There are a handful of changes to how tests will work this year. For one, it will be all online and meant for people to take at home.

The tests, usually spanning hours, will roughly be about 45 minutes. There will be one to two questions for the students to write an answer too.

There are also a handful of ways they will prevent cheating for these open-book tests. For example, if the plug-in "Grammarly" is active, the test cannot be taken.

"It's a very drastic change and it's a very different learning style," said Trajon Campbell, a senior at Hazard High School who will be taking two of those AP exams. "This year I'll be taking the calculus BC exam and I'll also be taking the AP literature exam."

Campbell is going to be a freshman at the University of Kentucky, working to get a degree in Engineering.

He says the virtual push has been very different, but it was not as bad as he thought.

"You gotta be a lot more self-motivated rather than just coming to school. You have to do stuff when you're supposed to do it," Campbell added. "But, they could be a lot worse, I think they went a lot better than I expected them to."

Most colleges are accepting this exam, Glaser said.

"Students will get their shot to prove they know what we've been teaching them," Glaser said.

Not every exam will follow this exact format out of the various AP classes. AP scores will be released on July 15, about one week later than usual.

