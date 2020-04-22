"Adopt-A-Grad" sends encouragement to Harlan County, Harlan Independent seniors

On Tuesday, Governor Beshear's announcement broke hearts for seniors and their families across the state.

One of those seniors, Jacob Surber from Harlan Independent.

"My graduation being canceled, it really hurt me. Because for a long time, I've always dreamt of walking across the stage and shaking hands, and getting my diploma. And, that won't happen," said Surber.

For Jacob, graduation meant having his family come in from Texas. That is also where he will be moving this summer to be with family before enlisting in the Air Force.

"It's going to be different. I've been with these kids for thirteen years and for us to graduate, early too. I'm never going to be able to see them again. I'm ready to start a new life but I'm also kind of sad that I won't see my friends for a while until we have a reunion," said Surber.

However, the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club contacted him and several other students about how they were going to send their love and support to those students.

"My daughter is a senior at Harlan High School. And, I actually got the idea from a high school friend of mine. She is doing something like that in another part of the state. And, she introduced me to it and I thought 'oh, this is a fabulous idea.' And, so we did the adopt-a-grad program," said Kateena Haynes, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Appalachia.

The "adoptions" mean someone chooses a senior from Harlan Independent or Harlan County to support whether that be through messages of encouragement or even gifts sent to their homes.

The idea, just to show the love and support from Harlan County and that they will get through this disappointment together.

Mady Haynes, Kateena's daughter, found out Wednesday she is also this year's Salutatorian. Which of course, made Kateena want to continue the "adoptions" that much more.

"I just think that's amazing how much support they're getting right now. And so, I think that it will turn out to be something really wonderful in the end," she said.

To "adopt" a senior, join the "Adopt-A-Grad" groups on Facebook. There, students that have not been chosen yet will have "not adopted" before their post.