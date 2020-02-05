Accuser in LA case testifies at Weinstein’s NY rape trial

A final accuser has taken the witness stand at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Model and actress Lauren Marie Young alleges Weinstein stripped naked, masturbated in front of her and groped her breast in the bathroom of his Beverly Hills hotel room just days before the Oscars in February 2013.

Young follows three days of often-intense testimony from one of the key accusers in the case, a woman who alleges Weinstein raped her in New York in March 2013.

Young is expected to be the last of six women to testify at the trial about alleged sexual assaults by Weinstein, who has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

Young’s allegations are partly the basis of criminal charges filed against Weinstein in Los Angeles just as his New York trial was starting.

