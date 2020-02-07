Accumulating snow likely today, high water concerns continue

Friday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the mountains until 1 p.m.

Today and Tonight

After a day of heavy rain and flooding on Thursday, our focus now shifts to the snow that will move through the region today. The snow could be heavy at times and visibility could take a big hit in those heavier bands, so if you don't have to be out this morning, stay home. The grassy and colder surfaces will see accumulation first, but as temperatures cool, the roads could start to get slick later in the day.

Keep in mind, we still have high water and rising river levels from yesterday, especially in the Cumberland Valley/East Tennessee/Southwest Virginia, with several of them and some counties still under Flood Warnings. The snow today will only add to the existing mess.

We're expecting a general 1-2" across the region today and tonight, with some higher amounts possible on the ridges and in some spots in the valley. Temperatures will hover near freezing all day long and drop into the upper 20s overnight, so roads will be slick tonight and Saturday morning.

The Weekend

The good news is temperatures will start to warm on Saturday in the afternoon hours. Any moisture that is still around will transition from snow to rain. The models are starting to look more scattered with those chances. That's something we'll be keeping a close eye on too. Skies will start to clear out late Saturday night. Highs on Saturday should be around 40 and drop into the upper 20s overnight.

Sunday is literally what it sounds like. It's a break from the mess we've dealt with all week. Mostly sunny skies will warm us up into the low 50s before we drop back into the low 40s overnight. I do, unfortunately, think rain chances will start to return to the area overnight into Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

With the return of the rain on Monday, we will have to keep an eye on an already saturated ground for more chances for high water issues. One dry day will not be nearly enough to dry up all the water we've had in the last several days. The rain chances look to hang around the majority of the week before maybe taking a break just in time for Valentine's Day on Friday. You don't want to let your guard down if you live in a flood-prone area in the next several days.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s during the day next week and into the 30s and 40s for lows.

