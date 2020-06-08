Absentee ballot requests in Kentucky nearing half a million

Nearly half a million Kentuckians have requested an absentee ballot for this month's primary.

The secretary of state's office says that is about 14 percent of registered voters.

Up in Fayette County, about 27 percent of voters have requested an absentee ballot, and you have until June 15th to request one.

Those ballots will have to be postmarked by June 23rd to be counted.

If you still want to vote in person, there will be one site open in each county for voters on election day.