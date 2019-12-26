Above average temperatures continue for your Friday

Above-average temperatures continue as we head into the next few days.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Mild conditions will continue as we head into your Friday.

Tonight overnight lows will only drop into the mid to upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies. We'll continue to see cloud cover as we head into your Friday as well. We could see a few stray showers on Friday, but most of us will stay on the dry side.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

The Weekend

The first half of the weekend is not looking too bad. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. As we head into the overnight hours on Saturday, showers will start to increase as our next system moves into the mountains. Those lows look to only drop into the low to mid-50s as well.

By Sunday, the heavy rain returns once again. Highs will still be in the mid-60s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s. It will be a very soggy day, so if you have to be out and about or maybe you're traveling, take it easy.

Extended Forecast

For the last few days of the year, it looks like near average temperatures return.

Monday we'll hang onto a few showers with skies clearing throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Hopefully, we'll see a little bit of sunshine return by New Year's Eve with highs in the mid-40s. Overnight lows look to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s, so if you have any late outdoor plans for the holiday it'll be chilly!

For the first day of 2020, we could see a mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered rain chances. Temperatures look to remain in the mid to upper 40s as well.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël