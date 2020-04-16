Abortion opponents send bill to Kentucky governor

Kentucky's anti-abortion attorney general is embracing the opportunity to regulate abortion clinics.

State lawmakers gave him that new power before ending this year's legislative session. But Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron might not get to wield that authority.

The bill goes to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. If he vetoes it, lawmakers won't have a chance to override him, as they did several times this week. They ended their session late Wednesday

The legislation would allow the attorney general to take civil or criminal action against abortion facilities. Beshear didn't tip his hand Thursday when asked about the bill's eventual fate.

