ARH reducing staff levels temporarily through furloughs to prepare for coronavirus surge

Appalachian Regional Healthcare will temporarily reduce its staffing levels through furloughs across the 13-hospital healthcare system in Eastern Kentucky and Southern West Virginia.

A news release from ARH said the decision was made to focus on essential services and the expected increase in COVID-19 patients.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention made this recommendation.

Certain clinics and outpatient services are closed during this time.

ARH will furlough 500 of its 6,000 employees.

Affected employees were notified of the plans Friday.