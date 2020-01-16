ARH provides training on how to handle outbreak of Legionnaires disease

Thursday at ARH a workshop was held to keep the Kentucky Department of Public Health on how to conduct investigations if there is an outbreak of Legionnaires disease.

The CDC says there are roughly 9,000 cases of the disease worldwide, but officials believe that may be higher.

So officials are providing training on how to properly handle a situation where the disease is present.

"Hospitals, skilled nursing homes and long term care centers are all required to develop water management programs, they're mandated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services," said Andrew Ward, technical consultant for NSF Health Sciences.

Officials say nine out of ten outbreaks of Legionnaires disease can be prevented by proper management systems.