Appalachian Regional Healthcare is modifying their visitation restrictions, saying that no regular visitation will continue.

However, there are some exceptions.

Two people will be allowed to visit patients at the end of life, one person can go with a mother for labor and delivery, and one adult is permitted to stay with a pediatric patient.

In all cases, the visitor will be asked to take their temperature.

Anyone with a fever of 100 or greater will be asked to leave.