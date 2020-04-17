ARH confirms first COVID-19 related death at Tug Valley Center

Appalachian Regional Healthcare announced Friday the first COVID-19 related death it had at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center.

The victim was a 78-year-old woman that was hospitalized since April 6th due to the coronavirus.

Due to privacy laws, the identity of the woman will not be released.

“Our hearts are broken that another life has sadly been lost to this virus,” Tug Valley ARH Community CEO Jeremy Hall said. “This patient was a member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones as they go through this time of loss.”

There have been 730 COVID-19 tests processed across the 13-hospital ARH system.