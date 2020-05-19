ARH announces new visitation requirements as restrictions ease up

With the state slowly reopening in phases, each phase loosens previously set restrictions. On Tuesday, ARH announced new visitation restrictions.

In early March, visitors to ARH faced limitations they were not accustomed to.

"And that meant that really we did not allow any visitors to come into the hospital," said Dr. Maria Braman, ARH Chief Medical Officer.

Some exceptions included labor, pediatric care or an end of life situation.

Now with COVID-19 restrictions easing up, Braman says she felt confident they were more comfortable with easing previous restrictions.

"We are able to open up visitation a little but, uh this is not going back to the way that visitation was previously," she said.

Wanting everyone to understand the severity of making a decision like this.

"We have to take into consideration the patient, who we have to limit exposure to possible COVID-19, we have to be concerned for our staff as well as all our community members, we are still in the middle of a pandemic."

Visitation will now allow one person per patient during the hours of 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every visitor is required to wear a mask with no exceptions.

"If you have your own mask we request that you bring that," she said.

Visitors will also undergo new screening measures.

"Everyone who comes into the facility will be screened for COVID-19 which includes having a temperature check."

And although ARH can not help to reconnect you with a loved one, there are exceptions to those who will not be permitted visitors.

"For patients that are respiratory patients, for COVID-19 positive patients."

This precaution not only for their safety but for the safety of others.

Braman also asked that no outside personnel belongings be brought into the facilities for a patient nor taken out at this time. All in an effort to help stop the spread of any potential asymptomatic carrying agents.