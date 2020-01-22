AMR Lifeguard graduates first EMT class from new program which pays for certification

A shortage of EMT's across the country led AMR Lifeguard to look into a solution.

They started the "Earn to Learn" program, and Wednesday night was the first graduating class.

"It's not a silver bullet. It's not going to fix everything and it's not a quick fix because these students have been in class for three to four months," said Elizabeth Ward the GMR Regional Director.

The program pays for people to become EMTs and pay for their schooling.

"I was like jumping up and down like a school kid with my hand in the air pick me pick me," said Colby Blanton an Earn to Learn EMT graduate.

Blanton says the training was hard.

"This isn't for everybody just like the military just like the oil field. You only last so long and the weak get weeded out and obviously the strong survive," said Blanton.

He passed his state exams and is now working in Prestonsburg, but Blanton says this job is just a stepping stone.

"I might be the oldest guy in class but I'm a big dreamer and I'm not gonna stop until I'm a flight paramedic," said Blanton.

AMR Lifeguard has an Earn to Learn program in Lexington as well.

They plan to start another class this spring.

If you want to learn more about the program you can visit www.amr.net or call 606-886-6664.