AMR Lexington awarded COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

Sister-station WKYT reports that a trial for a possible COVID-19 vaccine will soon be underway right here in the Commonwealth.

Doctor and researcher Mark Adam says he knew it was a possibility his team would work on a vaccine to fight the virus.

He has been studying vaccines for years and now his team is actually being told to gear up for that cure.

About two months ago, the Alliance for Multispecialty Research (or AMR) told Adam's office they could begin studying a potential vaccine.

Around two weeks ago, they learned they would be moving forward.

So far, workers inside his office have gone through training for administering a new vaccine, including a new technique for how to administer it.

So starting next week, they will bring in healthy patients in order to test how this affects them.

Participants will keep diaries detailing their day-to-day feelings and, hopefully, they can call this vaccine a success.

The process is being fast-tracked, it usually takes years.

"We are, if you think about it you're looking at the first quarter of next year perhaps maybe the second quarter," said Dr. Adams.

AMR is seeking healthy patients to participate in this trial with a few groups starting next week.

Anyone interesting in participating can call 859-264-8999.