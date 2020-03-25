AMBER Alert issued for twin girls from Logan County, Ky.

Sister-station WKYT reports that an AMBER Alert has been issued for two abducted 7-year-old twins from Logan County.

According to the alert, Isabella and Audrianna Blanchard were last seen with Neely Blanchard last week.

Kentucky State Police say Neely Blanchard does not have custody of the girls. Their grandmother is their legal guardian.

Police say Neely visited the twins on Friday, March 20 at the grandmother's home.

Neely took the girls to a friend's home in Dawson Springs, Ky., but did not take them back to their grandmother's home.

Neely has not been seen or heard from since Monday, March 23.

The girl's grandmother, Susan Blanchard, believes Neely may be headed to South Carolina where Neely's 11-year-old daughter lives with her grandmother.

Police say Neely has a history of mental illness that is made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

Police believe Neely has a handgun.

She is driving a black 2014 Ford Escape with a Florida license plate "ECLAUSE."