AMBER Alert: 12-year-old girl from Chattanooga may be in Nashville area

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a 12-year-old girl out of Chattanooga.

TBI says 12-year-old Lucy Lucas is missing from Chattanooga and could possibly be in the Nashville area.

Lucy is described as having brown eyes and black hair, is 4'8" and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.