Attorney General Cameron announces new online form to report price gouging

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday new resources to allow people to report suspected price gouging.

Previously, the Kentucky lacked online resources for people to file price gouging complaints. The new form allows people to submit from devices like tablets and smartphones.

Attorney General Cameron also announced changes to the Consumer Protection Hotline (1-888-432-9257) to make it easier for Kentuckians to file price gouging complaints via phone.

Since the price gouging laws took effect in early March, the Attorney General’s Office received 84 complaints of suspected price gouging in the Commonwealth. The Office of Consumer Protection is currently investigating the complaints.

“We will take swift and aggressive action against individuals who illegally profit from the circumstances surrounding COVID-19,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Kentuckians are already facing changes and uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus, and we want to make sure that reporting suspected price gouging does not create additional stress. These changes allow us to access the information needed to more quickly investigate price gouging claims on behalf of Kentuckians.”

If you believe you have encountered price gouging, you are encouraged to fill out the form available on the Attorney General's website.