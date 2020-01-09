A.G. Daniel Cameron files paperwork to put President Trump on Kentucky's 2020 ballot

The President of the United States is officially on the ballot in Kentucky.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed the papers at the secretary of state's office at the state Capitol Thursday morning. He was joined by the chairman of the state Republican party. Cameron said President Donald Trump has done great things for Kentucky and will continue to do so.

"That they would tell you that they are proud of the work the President is doing, to fight for them, for ordinary Kentucky families," Cameron said. "To make sure their interests are being heard in the nation's capital."

President Trump is considered very popular in Kentucky. He won the last election by more than 500,000 votes, carrying the state by 62 percent.

“Now that President Donald Trump’s campaign has officially filed for reelection in Kentucky, we’re excited to get to work to help him and the rest of our federal and state candidates elected this year. Under the leadership of Republicans like President Donald Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell, Kentucky continues to see historic growth and opportunity – like more jobs and higher wages for working families, record-breaking investments in businesses and more,” said Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown.

The President also visited the state several times in the last few years - two years ago before the 6th Congressional District race and last year prior to the gubernatorial election.

All candidates running in this year's election must filed their paperwork by 4 p.m. Friday. President Trump is the only Republican to file for election in Kentucky. Six Democrats will be on the ballot for the May primary - Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.