'A total Christmas miracle': Daughter donates kidney to father right before Christmas

In the small town of Staffordsville in Johnson County, one family has a renewed appreciation for being together his holiday season.

"I had already prepared to go into dialysis," said David Shaffer.

David has been fighting a failing kidney for decades. In 2009, his doctor told him he would have to go on dialysis. His daughter Abby grew up watching her father's struggle.

"We really kinda realized it was more of an issue," Abby said. "The chronic has turned into end-stage."

"So it was getting really worse and worse," added David.

David had to eventually get peritoneal dialysis, where you have to hook up to your stomach and go to sleep, but as things worsened, that begun to not work.

"I knew the road that was coming and if I could prevent it, and him being a universal receiver, then I was gonna do it regardless," Abby added.

While her father was going through dialysis, she was getting tests done in Louisville to see if she could give her kidney to her father, all unannounced to her family. Like fathers do, David found out what Abby was doing.

"Well my immediate reaction was no," said David.

"He said thank you it's a great gesture I appreciate it but you're not a match," added Abby.

"She has a future ahead of her and we weren't gonna do anything to jeopardize that," said David.

Abby eventually convinced her father to join her for testing in Louisville, David jokes that seeing how everything worked helped him feel more comfortable about her choice, but the persistence did not hurt either.

"My persistency was care and the reality of it," Abby said.

The original date for the surgery was March 27, 2019, but that did not happen.

During this time, dialysis was not cleansing properly and David developed Calciphylaxis. His doctors told him he should have been off the peritoneal dialysis for at least the last year.

Due to this, David not only lost his ability to receive a kidney but also lost some of his toes. Calciphylaxis can be deadly, and multiple times David came fairly close to death.

He lost 35 lbs. of muscle during his years on dialysis and through the disease, much of his energy was drained.

But what happened next was what the family calls one of the multiple miracles to happen.

"It is a total Christmas miracle," added Abby.

David's doctors in Prestonsburg helped heal David, and soon he was back on the donor list.

"God knew what my father would go through and he knew that I would be ready to donate on the spot," Abby said.

Abby admits her faith was shaken during everything, but she and her father firmly believe a higher power made this possible.

"It's almost like it was part of the plan, part of God's plan," added David.

The father and daughter bond is always strong, but when something like this happens, that strength cannot be measured.

The main message the duo wants to get out is for people to get tested to become living donors.

On average, 3,000 new patients are added to the kidney waiting list each month.

Roughly 13 people die each day while waiting.